Cheryl Burke Relives the Celebrity Injuries She Caused on Dancing with the Stars

Cheryl Burke recalled some of the celebrity injuries she caused on Dancing with the Stars. Keep scrolling to hear who broke their arm in the middle of a performance.

By Mona Thomas Oct 22, 2020 5:23 PM
Ballroom dancing may be an extreme sport, according to Cheryl Burke.

During an Oct. 21 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the professional dancer took a trip down memory lane and recalled all the celebrity dance partners she accidentally injured on Dancing with the Stars

"I wouldn't take full responsibility, but I am definitely taking some. Ray Lewis was my partner last season. First football player to ever get injured, my fault," she laughed. "Then we had Tom Delay. I danced with, fractured both his feet. Cristián de la Fuente—I broke his arm live on television when we did the samba and at the very end we had this dip and I feel my head just crash to the dance floor. And Tom Bergernon at the time had to cut to commercial because he broke his arm."

Host Kelly Clarkson nervously laughed as she pointed out, "I don't think that you're the best person to promote yourself as a dance partner" to which Cheryl agreed, "Probably not, but that's okay, that's alright. I'm just saying, ‘caution.'" 

Hey, at least she's honest. 

The TV personality did point out that the schedules to learn the performance pieces are intense—"We're working seven days a week for three months," she explained—and many of the contestants are "moving body parts that they've never moved before" so the learning curve is pretty steep.

Outside of icing body parts, Cheryl recently celebrated her two-year sobriety anniversary with the love and support of her husband, actor Matthew Lawrence, who she called her "rock."

