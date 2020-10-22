Kim KardashianEmily in ParisE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Matthew McConaughey Reveals Why He Never Dated His Famous Co-Stars

If you secretly wished for a romance between Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson, sorry...it was never going to happen!

By Kaitlin Reilly Oct 22, 2020 5:02 PMTags
Matthew McConaugheyCelebrities
Related: Matthew McConaughey Back in 2003!: E! News Rewind

Matthew McConaughey got steamy on screen with stars like Penélope Cruz, Jennifer Garner, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kate Hudson (twice!) but when the cameras stopped rolling, the relationship between these co-stars was totally platonic. Given that it's all too common for people starring in movies together to hook up off screen (it's how Brangelina happened, after all) it's worth wondering why Matthew never dated any of the people he received top billing with. In an interview with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show, Matthew revealed it simply never appealed to him. 

"I've always tried to keep it professional and the people I worked with, I must say, did it well," he shared. "Maybe we had certain crushes on each other at certain times but we always just kept it professional."

Matthew's lips may be sealed on which of those celebrities he once crushed on, but the True Detective alum is now happily married to model and designer Camila Alves. The couple, who walked down the aisle in 2012, share three children. 

photos
Matthew McConaughey's Memoir Bomshells

The Oscar winner, who just released his new memoir Greenlights, also revealed that the balance between being a Hollywood star and a family man is a tough but important one to maintain. 

"I personalize Hollywood in my book. I write about her, ‘I want her, I don't need her.' She's a moonlight tryst," he told Howard on the radio show. "My wife and my family, in my mind, are non-negotiable."

Trending Stories

1

Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini Honor Coyote Ugly at CMT Awards

2

Olympian Missy Franklin Says She "Really Can't" Swim After Injuries

3

Ellen DeGeneres Switches Up Her Signature Hairstyle

Just as Matthew had to set a boundary between his work and family life, he once had to set a tough line with his mother, Mary McCabe. He told Howard that at some point in his career, he stopped talking to his mom because she would routinely leak stories about him to the press. 

DAN HIMBRECHTS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

"I've forgiven her. It wasn't her fault. I just had to make some boundaries," he said. "It was tough for eight years, but we went through it and we're on the other side of it. It's good."

While family may come with some ups and downs, to Matthew, it will always be the most important thing. 

Trending Stories

1

Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini Honor Coyote Ugly at CMT Awards

2

Olympian Missy Franklin Says She "Really Can't" Swim After Injuries

3

Ellen DeGeneres Switches Up Her Signature Hairstyle

4

Noah Cyrus' CMT Awards Look Is the Outfit You Need to See to Believe

5

Matthew McConaughey Reveals Why He Never Dated His Famous Co-Stars

Latest News

K-Pop Star Irene Apologizes After Verbally Attacking Fashion Editor

Cheryl Burke Relives the Celebrity Injuries She Caused on DWTS

Matthew McConaughey Reveals Why He Never Dated His Famous Co-Stars

Exclusive

How to Watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Early

Exclusive

Everything Dierks Bentley Experienced While Being "Gone" in Quarantine

Emma Roberts Had to "Grovel" With Her Mom After That Instagram Block

Harry Potter's Jessie Cave Welcomes Baby Boy: Find Out His Name