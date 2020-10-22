Kim KardashianEmily in ParisE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos
Watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Premiere Early at Bravo's Drive-In Screenings

All the details on Bravo's exclusive events in L.A. and Salt Lake City before RHOSLC's Nov. 11 premiere!

By Brett Malec Oct 22, 2020 4:30 PM
Want to watch the premiere of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City early? Well you're in luck, Bravo fans!

E! News can exclusively announce that Bravo will be hosting advanced drive-in screening events for RHOSLC in Los Angeles (Thursday, Nov. 5) and Salt Lake City (Saturday, Nov. 7) ahead of the series' Nov. 11 TV premiere at 10 p.m. on Bravo.

Tickets are free of charge and available at rhoslc.eventbrite.com, offering thousands of fans the opportunity to watch the first episode safely from their cars. Each venue will include a winter wonderland with a grand entrance, Housewives trivia, complimentary snack boxes and a special message from Andy Cohen.

"With the comeback of drive-in theaters, we're excited to give Bravo fans an opportunity to step away from their homes and celebrate the newest addition to the franchise with the premiere of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City", Maria Laino DeLuca, Senior Vice President of Consumer and Social Marketing at Bravo and Universal Kids, said Thursday.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 1 Cast Photos

The latest installment of The Real Housewives franchise will follow wealthy Salt Lake City socialites Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and  Jen Shah as they tackle faith, friendship, fidelity and lots of drama. And as Gay teases in the season one trailer, "there's a lot of dark brewing under the crust of perfection."

Scroll down for info on both screenings and get tickets here.

LOS ANGELES SCREENING: 

  • Date: Thursday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. PT
  • Location: The Rose Bowl, 1001 Rose Bowl Dr, Pasadena, CA 91103
  • Details: Presented by AT&T TV, the first screening kicks off on with influencer and Bravo superfan, Danny Pellegrino who will be taking over @ItsOnATT with exclusive content from the event.   

 

SALT LAKE CITY SCREENING:

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. MT
  • Location: The Vivint Center, 301 S Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
  • Details: Presented by Dish, fans can catch exclusive content leading up to the screening on Dish's social platforms

 

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 1 Cast Photos

Scroll down to see the RHOSLC season one cast photos and to learn more about what's ahead this season!

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 10 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past season of The Real Housewives on Peacock any time!

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)

Lisa Barlow

Born in New York, Lisa Barlow has been living in Utah for over 20 years. As the owner of a marketing company and various tequila brands, she considers herself "Mormon 2.0" as she is not one to adhere to all of the traditional and strict Mormon rules. Lisa attended BYU with Heather and has been best friends with Meredith for years. Married to her husband John with two children, she seemingly has it all, but struggles with her quest for perfection when her unrealistic standards start impacting her friendships. 

Mary Cosby

With a penchant for God, couture and only the finest champagne, Mary Cosby is a Pentecostal First Lady who inherited her family's empire of churches, restaurants and more. The caveat in her taking over the family business was that she marry her late grandmother's second husband, Robert Cosby Sr. They have since been married for 20 years and have one teenage son together.  Small but mighty and always dressed to the nines, her unconventional past has made her guarded and she quickly finds herself on shaky ground with some of the ladies.

Heather Gay

A devout Mormon from birth, Heather Gay was married to Mormon royalty for 11 years, but has distanced herself from the church after her divorce. A self-proclaimed ‘good Mormon gone bad,' she now considers herself "Mormon-ish" as she plays by her own rules. A devoted mother to three daughters, she owns a burgeoning Med-Spa business, Beauty Lab and Laser where the ladies often frequent. As she embarks on the next chapter of her life, Heather is on a journey of self-discovery as she finds her voice and looks for love again.

Meredith Marks

Meredith Marks is a celebrity jewelry designer with a store on Main Street in Park City. Jewish and married for over 25 years, Meredith and her husband Seth have hit a rough patch and with their kids in college, she is faced with being an empty nester for the first time in her life. An ice queen with a knack for partying, Meredith is often out on the social circle alongside Jen and Lisa, who love to buy her jewelry - even the rings off her fingers. Meredith appears to have it all but when rumors begin to swirl, she must decide if she wants to turn to her girlfriends for support or suffer in silence.

Whitney Rose

A descendant of "Mormon Royalty," Whitney Rose has been trying her best to navigate life outside of the religion for over a decade. She left the church after she fell madly in love with her boss, Justin, and the two had an affair. Within weeks, they both left their spouses to be with each other and got married when Whitney found out she was pregnant.  Married for 10 years, they have two children – Bobbi and Brooks - and she owns a skin care line called Iris and Beau. Now, she is faced with parenting her father who is dealing with his own struggles and depends on her for everything.  And just when it seems like society is finally beginning to accept her 10-year-marriage, scandalous rumors about her progressive relationship start to swirl. 

Jen Shah

As a Tongan and Hawaiian growing up in Salt Lake City, Jen Shah felt like she often stuck out in her traditionally white, Mormon world. When she learned about the historical mistreatment of black people in the Mormon religion, she converted from Mormonism to Islam. A mom of two with her husband, Sharrieff, Jen is the queen of her house and her businesses as the CEO of three marketing companies. Always decked out in designer brands, Jen loves to host parties and spares no expense - it's important to her that everyone knows she is the best host in Utah. With an extravagant personality and sharp tongue, she can go from 0 to 100 very quickly, but usually comes back with apologies and love. But it's not always fun and games for Jen with this group of women when she quickly finds herself at the center of the drama.

Harry Potter's Jessie Cave Welcomes Baby Boy: Find Out His Name