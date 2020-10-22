Lily James Makes Her First TV Appearance Since Dominic West Drama

Related : Lily James Cancels "TODAY" Interview Amid Dominic West Drama

Lily James just made her first television appearance since those PDA-packed photos with Dominic West spread online.

The actress appeared on the Oct. 21 episode of The Tonight Show. And while the 31-year-old star didn't address the drama, she did respond to a few other rumors—including if there could be a third Mamma Mia! movie.

"I wanna do, like, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10," James, who appeared in the second film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, said. "I'm down. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm there."

The late-night appearance came days after Page Six, citing an NBC source, reported James pulled out of an interview with Today that was allegedly scheduled to promote her new thriller Rebecca. E! News reached out to Today for comment but did not hear back. The Daily Mail, citing a revised press release, reported she canceled her appearance on The Graham Norton Show, as well.