Tracee Ellis Ross Reveals Why She Was Too "Nervous" to Stand Next to Jimmy Kimmel at 2020 Emmys

Tracee Eillis Ross is not taking any chances!

During an Oct. 21 in-studio appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Black-ish star revealed to Jimmy Kimmel how nervous she was being at the 2020 Emmys and explained how cautious she wanted to be about not contracting the coronavirus.

"I told them I would be good standing next to you for the bit and then after I got there I was like, ‘Yeah tell Jimmy I can't stand next to him!'" she exclaimed in a panicked voice. "Tell him he's gotta be six to eight feet, maybe even 10!"

The actress admitted to being "one of those nervous Nellies" about being safe, to which Jimmy agreed, "If' you're gonna go one way or the other that's the way to go—overly cautious."

"I feel like I was built for the pandemic," she said. "And then all of a sudden at month five I was like, ‘No I'm not!'"

During her chat with Jimmy, Tracee also discussed the reality of working on the set of Black-ish, especially with co-star Anthony Anderson and his massive beard.