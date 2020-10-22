Katy Perry Returns to the Spotlight at the 2020 CMT Music Awards After Giving Birth

Related : 2020 CMT Music Awards: Must-See Fashion

She's not a regular mom, she's a cool mom!

Katy Perry has officially made her entrance back into the spotlight. The new mom who gave birth to her baby girl Daisy Bloom with fiancée Orlando Bloom in August, graced the world with her presence at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The evening marked Perry's first public appearance since welcoming Daisy, and she looked like she hasn't missed a beat! She introduced Luke Bryan's performance.

"When CMT asked me about introducing my favorite American Idol co-star, I said, 'Sure, I'll do anything for Lionel Richie,'" she teased. "And then they had to clear up some confusion. But hey, hey, hey, I know you guys are really excited to see the one and only my friend, performing his smash hit, 'What she wants tonight,' from Sycamore Farms, Luke Bryan."

The musician was on deck to celebrate the biggest night in country music, and all of the industry's biggest stars came out to celebrate, including, Kane Brown, Sarah Hyland and Ashley McBryde who were taking on hosting duties for the night.