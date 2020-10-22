KIM TURNS 40

The Vampire’s Wife x H&M Is Perfect for Halloween and Beyond

Shop this new collab with witchy vibes.

By Carolin Lehmann Oct 22, 2020
E-Comm: H&M x Vampire's Wife CollectionH&M

H&M has a new line perfect for Halloween and beyond: The Vampire's Wife x H&M. This British cult brand is known for its vampy styles, which translate perfectly into Halloween costumes. 

Below, check out our favorite pieces from this new collab that you can turn into a witchy costume for Halloween or rock day-to-day.

Show Me Your Mumu's New Cinderella Capsule Collection Is Anything but Tacky

The Vampire’s Wife x H&M Dress

We love the statement sleeves on this dress. Just throw on a witch's hat for the perfect costume.

$35
H&M

The Vampire’s Wife x H&M Cape

This fabulous piece can double as a witch's cape or bat wings.

$35
H&M

The Vampire’s Wife x H&M Dress

We're getting Victorian vibes from this maxi dress in a vampy black.

$70
H&M

The Vampire’s Wife x H&M Bracelet

Accessorize with this bracelet that has a unique array of charms.

$25
H&M

The Vampire’s Wife x H&M Dress

Look feminine yet edgy in this dress with a bow.

$50
H&M

Up next, yes, there's a sexy Halloween costume for that. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

