CMT Music Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

Live from Nashville, it's the 2020 CMT Music Awards!

The fan-voted ceremony is officially underway, with the biggest names in country music on hand to raise a red Solo cup to their many accomplishments over the past year. (Y'all can expect more than one country music pun tonight!)

What this year's show will lack in red carpets it makes up for in star power. Sarah Hyland, Kane Brown and Ashley McBryde have teamed up to host the CMT Awards, and Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Jessica Chastain, Kelly Clarkson and more celebs will present.

As for the nominees, McBryde, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett lead the peak with three each. Jennifer Nettles will also be honored with the inaugural Equal Play Award for her continued advocacy for gender equality within the industry.

Find out who came out on top by scrolling through the complete list of winners—updating in real time—below!