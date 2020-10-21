Olympian Missy Franklin Says She "Really Can't" Swim After Devastating Injuries

Olympian Missy Franklin is diving deep into her life after sports.

The 25-year-old retired athlete, who became a household name after earning an impressive four gold medals at the 2012 London Summer Olympics, explained that competitive swimming is pretty much part of her past.

Speaking to People, Missy revealed she can barely swim after suffering multiple shoulder injuries.

"I really can't," she told the outlet on Oct. 21. "I mean, my shoulders are in so much pain that I can maybe hop in the pool and swim easy for 20, 30 minutes, but that's about as much as my old broken shoulders can handle at this point."

"I never got the second shoulder surgery that I needed...," she added.

Missy announced her retirement in December 2018, just two years after gaining her fifth and final gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. When asked if there's a possibility she'll make a comeback and return to swimming, she put it simply, "Absolutely not."