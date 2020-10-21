You Season 3 Adds Scott Speedman As a Mysterious CEO and Husband

You season three is continuing to come together.

Scott Speedman has now joined the fray as Matthew, a successful CEO, husband and uncommunicative father. He's described as "reserved, mysterious, and has a tendency to be withdrawn...all of which masks a deep well of emotion underneath."

We don't yet know who will play his wife or how he fits in with Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love's (Victoria Pedretti) new suburban life, but it sounds like they're making some unhappy new suburban friends.

Speedman is the third new cast member announced so far, and his character is the third piece of concrete news we've been given about what's to come for the Netflix drama.

Last week, Shalita Grant and Travis Van Winkle were added to the cast. Grant will play Sherry, a "mom-fluencer" and mean girl who pretends to add Love to her social circle. Van Winkle plays Cary, a wealthy new friend of Joe's.