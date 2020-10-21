KIM TURNS 40

WATCH HER MOST ICONIC MOMENTS EVER
Kim KardashianEmily in ParisE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Miranda Lambert and Husband Brenda McLoughlin Get Cozy in Romantic Music Video For “Settling Down”

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin, an NYPD police officer, get cuddly in the new video for "Settling Down."

By Kaitlin Reilly Oct 21, 2020 11:11 PMTags
MusicCouplesMiranda LambertCelebrities
Related: Miranda Lambert's OMG Throwback With "Tiger King's" Joe Exotic

Miranda Lambert settled down with her husband Brendan McLoughlin when they married in a secret ceremony in January 2019. Now, she's putting the NYPD officer in her latest romantic music video. 

In the video for "Settling Down," Miranda cuddles up to Brendan on their real country farm outside of Nashville, while also musing about whether it's better to live a simple, happy life with her true love, or roam the world in search of new adventure. 

In a Q&A with fans before the YouTube premiere of the video, Miranda explained what inspired the track she made "at [her] happy place with [her] happy person." 

"I got married, but I also love the road, I have a gypsy soul," she explained. "I wanted to write a song that had the sentiment that you can have both."

As for the reason Miranda wanted her husband to accompany her in the video? 

"Duh, I think we know why I had him in my video," she joked. "Because he's very pretty!"

photos
Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin: Romance Rewind

Miranda, who was previously married to fellow country star Blake Shelton before the musicians divorced in 2015, had quite the whirlwind romance with Brendan before their wedding. The two met in November 2018 on the set of Good Morning America, where Brendan was doing security. However, they didn't connect on GMA. Instead, Miranda told The New York Times that it was the other members of Miranda's group the Pistol Annies—aka Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley—who set the couple up. 

"My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone. They invited him to our show behind my back," Miranda told the publication. "They plucked him for me. My security guy Tom, he was in on it too. He said to me, 'He's here. And he's pretty.'"

Pretty enough to star in a music video? Apparently!

Trending Stories

1

Mark Ruffalo & Robert Downey Jr. Rebut Chris Pratt's Worst Chris Label

2

How Kelly Clarkson Is Putting the Pieces Back Together After Her Split

3

Jennifer Garner Details the Paparazzi's Painful Impact on Her Children

Earlier in October, Miranda shared a loving message to her spouse on his birthday, while also revealing his unusual interest. 

"Happy Birthday to my sweet husband," she wrote on Instagram. "The man I love so much with the most contagious smile. Brendan you are a light. (and I love your obsession with cows.)"

Check out the video above!

Trending Stories

1

Mark Ruffalo & Robert Downey Jr. Rebut Chris Pratt's Worst Chris Label

2

How Kelly Clarkson Is Putting the Pieces Back Together After Her Split

3

Jennifer Garner Details the Paparazzi's Painful Impact on Her Children

4

Quibi Is Shutting Down After 6 Months

5

Jill Duggar Cut Ties With the Duggars After Autonomy Was “Taken Away"

Latest News

Bachelor Nation’s DeAnna Pappas Reveals Her Living Room Makeover

CMT Music Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

Kim Kardashian Isn't Alone: See More Pop Culture Favorites Turning 40

Jill Duggar Cut Ties With the Duggars After Autonomy Was “Taken Away"

iCarly Star Nathan Kress and Wife London Are Expecting Baby No. 2

See Every Star at the 2020 CMT Music Awards