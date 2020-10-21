Ellen DeGeneres Switches Up Her Signature Hairstyle for Edgy New ‘Do

Ellen DeGeneres is doing things a little bit differently this fall.

On Tuesday October 20, the TV host shared a clip from her talk show in which she's sporting a very different look. Instead of her typical short style with bangs in front, Ellen rocked slicked back hair that one commenter likened to her wife Portia de Rossi's signature 'do.

The clip in which Ellen showed off her new look included a joke about Cardi B's accidentally-released nude photos. Ellen joked that she, too, had nudes that were released. However, it looks like we'll have to tune in to The Ellen DeGeneres Show to see the photo Ellen was referring to, as the clip cut away just in time.

Ellen returned to the soundstage for season 18 after filming The Ellen DeGeneres Show at her and Portia's California home due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new season of the show, which premiered on Sept. 6, followed a summer of controversy that threatened Ellen's brand of generosity and kindness.