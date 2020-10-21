Jessie J Declares Herself "Single" After Yet Another Split From Channing Tatum

Jessie J and Channing Tatum's relationship can best be described as complicated.

Over the years, the singer and actor have broken up and reconciled more times than one can count. And with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic posing a physical challenge, what with border closures and all, keeping tabs on their relationship status has been harder than usual.

But, according to Jessie's latest Instagram post, she's back on the market for the time being. The Brit posted a video of herself twerking to Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 20, captioning the post, "Single life in a pandemic is [crystal ball emoji]."

A source also tells E! News that the couple called it quits "months ago."

Jessie and Channing were last linked in April 2020, around the time of the Magic Mike star's 40th birthday. Jessie wrote on Instagram at the time, "Happy 40th birthday to this special man right here. You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful that we met."