Giada De Laurentiis Reveals Her Marshalls Finds That Made Her Say "Wow"

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Marshalls always impresses a smart shopper.
When visiting the retailer, many consumers including Giada De Laurentiis never know what to expect.
"What makes shopping at Marshalls so fun is that every store has a wide selection of gifts, décor, holiday fashion, wellness must haves and more for consumers to discover," the Food Network star exclusively shared with E! News. "It's the perfect one stop shop destination for all of your holiday needs, at an amazing value."
So perhaps it's only fitting that the celebrity chef and best-selling author wanted to help launch Marshalls' Share WOW, Get WOW program.
"We're inviting all consumers to share their Marshalls finds on Instagram with #MarshallsWOW #Contest for a chance to receive a WOW experience of their own, inspired by their find," Giada explained. "These experiences could range from cooking, to fitness, beauty, home décor and more. The possibilities are endless!" See the wow-worthy items Giada loved at her local Marshalls below.
Rae Dunn Set of 2 Salt and Pepper Canisters
"I love to leave these salt and pepper shakers out after mealtime is done. They double as simple, yet classic, tabletop décor."
Nambe Pop Soft Square Serving Bowl
"One of the most important parts of cooking is the final presentation. This serving bowl is perfect for my cacio e pepe!"
Madison Industries 8pk Plaid Kitchen Towels
"With the holidays just around the corner, these kitchen towels are both festive and practical."
Cambridge Silversmiths 20pc Stainless Steel Ogden Flatware Set
"Flatware is a staple in any kitchen—I love this set because it matches almost any plate pattern."
Zwilling 4qt Titanium Ceraforce Nonstick Sauce Pan
"The perfect sauce starts with the tomatoes—and ends with the sauce pan! This nonstick pan is great for a variety of my homemade sauces."
Home Essentials & Beyond Wooden Ribbed Bowl
"This rustic wooden bowl is great for serving salads—or bread—during a lunch or dinner party."
