Is Valentine's Day For Lovers or For Mothers? This I Love a Mama's Boy Clip Is Terrifying

Sometimes, there just are no words.

Unfortunately even when there are no words, an article still has to contain them, so we'll do our best on this one. TLC has a new show called I Love a Mama's Boy. It focuses on the poor women who are dating men who are really attached to their mothers, and it is simply something else.

E! News has an exclusive clip from the premiere episode and it makes us physically uncomfortable to watch. It features Emily and Shekeb discussing their Valentine's Day plans, which would normally involve Shekeb spending some quality time with his girlfriend Emily and then some quality time with his mother, Laila. But Shekeb is tired of having to split his time and he thinks that this year, he and Emily and Laila should all hang out together.

Spoiler alert: Emily is not on board and makes her feelings clear: "It's for lovers, not for mothers!"

Second spoiler alert: Laila is waiting just outside the room to contribute her thoughts.