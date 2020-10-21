Billie Lourd, Mark Hamill and More Remember the Late Carrie Fisher On Her 64th Birthday

It's a somber day for family and friends of legendary Carrie Fisher.

Wednesday, Oct. 21 marks what would have been the icon's 64th birthday. The Star Wars actress passed away on December 27, 2016 at the age of 60 after suffering from a heart attack.

"It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," spokesman Simon Halls told E! News in a statement at the time. "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."

To commemorate the day, Carrie's 28-year-old daughter Billie posted a photo of the star on Instagram along with a string of heart and sparkle emojis.

Fellow Star Wars actor Mark Hamill tweeted a throwback photo from the pair's 1977 film Star Wars: A New Hope where they played iconic couple Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia.

"Happy Birthday Carrie Frances Fisher," he wrote. "The world will never stop missing you….."