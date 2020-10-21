Jared Leto Poses Nude for "Hump Day" Voting Message

Jared Leto's abs would like you to get out and vote.
On Wednesday Oct. 21, the Suicide Squad actor took to Instagram to share a naked, almost NSFW mirror selfie.
"Happy hump day," the ripped star wrote in the caption, before adding, "P.S. Don't forget to vote."
Jared's post quickly lit up with comments about the Oscar winner's suggestive pic, though many people also noted that they had already voted or made a voting plan for the presidential election.
Jared is just one of many celebrities to post eye-catching Instagram pics to spread awareness about the importance of voting.
In September, Kylie Jenner posted a bikini photo with the caption, "but are you registered to vote? click the link in my bio.. let's make a plan to vote together."
Kerry Washington, however, tried a different approach. She took to Twitter to tease an upcoming Scandal movie, only for the link provided to really be about voter registration.
While Jared is very up on voting, he once was extremely in the dark about another huge piece of world news.
When much of the world shut down due to the coronavirus in early March, Jared was on a silent meditation retreat.
"Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication, etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility," he wrote on Instagram March 16. "Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that's been changed forever. Mind blowing—to say the least. I'm getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what's going on."
Now, Jared is well aware of everything going on. He's ready to rock the vote.,.clothing optional!