Kristen Bell's First Major Role Since The Good Place Is Perfect For Crime and Comedy Lovers

The description for Kristen Bell's latest gig already has us laughing.

After playing Eleanor Shellstrop in NBC's The Good Place for four seasons, the 40-year-old Veronica Mars alum is now headed to Netflix, where she'll star in and executive produce a new comedic thriller called The Woman in the House.

So who's the woman and what's so special about her humble abode? As The Hollywood Reporter confirmed, the series is a funny, satirical take on blockbuster thrillers like The Girl on the Train and The Woman in the Window. Across the eight-episode show, Bell will play the lead character, Anna.

The official description reads as follows: "For heartbroken Anna, every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor moves in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder...Or did she?"