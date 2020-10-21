Bachelor Nation's Emily Maynard Reveals the Name of Baby No. 5

Baby No. 5 is here and named!

On Oct. 21, Bachelor Nation's Emily Maynard Johnson revealed the name of her fifth child. She took to Instagram to share the heartwarming news.

"Welcome to the world Magnolia Belle Johnson," read the caption. "You are the most perfect addition to our family and to say your brothers and sister are already in love would be an understatement. My sweet Nola Belle, you are absolute magic and I can't wait to see God uncover your personality each day. I'm so happy He picked me to be your mommy!"

Along with the touching caption, Emily posted a series of photos of herself and husband Tyler Johnson in the hospital, with the proud parents introducing the new addition to her siblings.

Baby Magnolia joined 2-year-old Gatlin Avery, 4-year-old Gibson Kyle and 5-year-old Jennings Tyler. Emily is also the mother to 15-year-old daughter Josephine Riddick Hendrick who she shares with her late fiancé race car driver Ricky Hendrick.