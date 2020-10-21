KIM TURNS 40

Pregnant Rose Leslie Says She's "Thrilled" to Be Expecting a Baby With Kit Harington

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington went from Game of Thrones co-stars to soon-to-be parents, and now, Rose can't wait for their first child to arrive.

Ygritte and Jon Snow never got their happy ending, but Rose Leslie and Kit Harington certainly will. The couple, who made the fairytale thing official when they got married in a Scottish castle in 2018, are now getting ready to welcome their first child

In a new interview with The New York Post, Rose, who will next star in the new Agatha Christie adaptation Death on the Nile, spoke about her pregnancy for the first time. The Good Fight alum teased just how excited she is to be a mom. 

"I am thrilled to be expecting," Rose shared with the outlet. "And I can't wait to meet the new member of our family!"

 Rose and Kit met on the set of their hit HBO series in 2011, when Rose joined the cast as Jon's Wildling lover. Though Ygritte ultimately met the fate of so many Game of Thrones characters before her (in her case, it was an arrow that sadly took her out), the pair's real-life romance continued. 

Though Rose and Kit starred on one of the biggest shows ever, they are a notoriously private couple. 

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial

Thus far, Kit has not spoken out about his wife's pregnancy, though he did muse about what it would be like for his kids to watch him and Rose fall in love on Game of Thrones in a 2019 interview with GQ Australia

 

"It dawned on me, recently," Kit told the publication. "And I have no idea if we will, but say me and Rose do have children. They'll know. They'll be able to see the genesis of their parents getting together. Which is quite a wonderful thought, really."

 

It sounds like these two have a lot to look forward to!

