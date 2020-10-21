Kelsea Ballerini and Luis Fonsi’s Duet in Momento Latino Special Proves the Power of Music: Watch

Hispanic Heritage Month may have come to an end, but celebration of Latinx culture isn't limited to that annual event.

To continue the party, CBS has gathered some of Hollywood's biggest names for a one-night only event called Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event on Monday, Oct. 26. Co-hosted and produced by Eva Longoria, Ricky Martin and Gloria Estefan, the hour-long special will feature performances, comedic shorts, quick documentary-style segments and additional appearances that amplify Latinx voices.

While we look forward to seeing Lin-Manuel Miranda appear as a presenter, Juanes, Pitbull, Luis Fonsi and Kelsea Ballerini are also scheduled to hit the stage and entertain viewers at home. In the exclusive clip above, Fonsi and Ballerini come together to perform a soothing rendition of his Spanish-language hit "Girasoles," which translates to "Sunflowers."

Dressed in a blingy navy suit and a voluminous yellow dress, respectively, the singers prove that music has the power to not only send important messages, but also make people feel good when so much is going on in the world. Together they sing, "It's been a couple weeks without you, but you'll be back to feel my love. I know that after all the rain, here comes the sun."