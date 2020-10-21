KIM TURNS 40

Kelsea Ballerini and Luis Fonsi’s Duet in Momento Latino Special Proves the Power of Music: Watch

CBS will air Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event on Monday, Oct. 26. Watch an exclusive preview of Kelsea Ballerini and Luis Fonsi’s “Girasoles” performance.

Hispanic Heritage Month may have come to an end, but celebration of Latinx culture isn't limited to that annual event. 

To continue the party, CBS has gathered some of Hollywood's biggest names for a one-night only event called Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event on Monday, Oct. 26. Co-hosted and produced by Eva Longoria, Ricky Martin and Gloria Estefan, the hour-long special will feature performances, comedic shorts, quick documentary-style segments and additional appearances that amplify Latinx voices. 

While we look forward to seeing Lin-Manuel Miranda appear as a presenter, Juanes, Pitbull, Luis Fonsi and Kelsea Ballerini are also scheduled to hit the stage and entertain viewers at home. In the exclusive clip above, Fonsi and Ballerini come together to perform a soothing rendition of his Spanish-language hit "Girasoles," which translates to "Sunflowers."

Dressed in a blingy navy suit and a voluminous yellow dress, respectively, the singers prove that music has the power to not only send important messages, but also make people feel good when so much is going on in the world. Together they sing, "It's been a couple weeks without you, but you'll be back to feel my love. I know that after all the rain, here comes the sun."

photos
2020 PCAs: Meet Your Latin Artist Nominees

Working with Momento Latino, an organization that uplifts Latinx communities, the televised event is designed to also raise awareness about the way COVID-19 has disproportionately affected Latinx populations. 

In a CBS preview of the show, hosts Longoria and Martin cracked jokes at each other and offered a hint of what to expect from the show, which is plenty of laughs and throwbacks to their careers. In fact, they both reminisced on the fact that Longoria was actually an extra in Martin's "Shake Your Bon Bon" music video, which is pretty mind-blowing. 

As for whether Longoria will do any bon-bon shaking the night of the event, you'll have to watch and see.

Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event airs Monday, Oct. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. 

