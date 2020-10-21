Patricia Altschul Is Adding Some Southern Charm to Your Home With HSN Collection

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Ba-ba-doo!

When watching Bravo's long running series Southern Charm, there one house that stands above the rest. Oh yes, we're talking about the home of Patricia Altschul.

With help from her friendly butler Michael, the reality star consistently showcases her inviting space filled with unique items. Now, she's sharing her love for decor with a new HSN collection launching online today. "I would best describe my home decor collection as high end, luxurious, and unique while also accessible and affordable," she exclusively shared with E! News.

And with the holiday season quickly approaching, there's never been a better time to launch a fresh line. "One could do their entire holiday shopping from my collection!" Patricia proclaimed. "For example, there's a great bar cart [coming soon] that would be perfect for the man in your life. And for all the women, a luxurious robe trimmed in faux Chinchilla."

Keep scrolling for even more fabulous the Patricia Altschul home collection available online at HSN.