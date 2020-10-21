Kim KardashianEmily in ParisE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Kane Brown's Most Adorable Dad Moments Are Guaranteed to Make Your Heart Sing

Kane Brown's life—and our Instagram feeds—have never been the same since he welcomed his first child, daughter Kingsley, into the world.

Related: Kane Brown Talks Life as a New Father

As Kane Brown touchingly sings, "I grew up without a dad / I'm gonna be the best one I can be."

And so far, so good for one of country music's brightest stars. In October 2019, the 26-year-old performer welcomed his first child, daughter Kingsley Rose Brown with wife Katelyn Jae, just over a year after they tied the knot in 2018. 

"It's been amazing, man," he gushed of life with a baby to E!'s Jason Kennedy at the 2019 American Music Awards. "I got two girls at home now."

While it had been less than a month since the little one's arrival at the time, she had already imparted an important lesson on her dad. As the singer told Jason, "She's teaching me that I can be patient."

Country Music Dads' Cutest Fatherhood Moments

Meanwhile, fans have patiently waited for updates on baby Kingsley throughout the coronavirus pandemic by way Kane's Instagram account. There, the star has been known to share adorable snapshots of life at home with his little lady and beloved wife. 

The star also memorialized his love for his baby and all he promises to be for her as a dad on his 2019 track, "For My Daughter."

May we suggest cueing it up while you scroll through some of his most adorable moments with his little girl below. Spoiler alert: Your heart will definitely melt.  

And don't forget to tune in to the CMT Awards on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET to see if Brown goes home with the award for Collaborative Video of the Year. After all, he's been nominated in that category twice this year!

Hands to Hold

If this photo could be summed up in an emoji, it would be the heart eyes one. 

Football Friends

The new dad has found the perfect football-watching sidekick in his baby girl. 

Music to Our Ears

The country star recorded a song for his firstborn, on which he vowed to be "the best [dad] I can be."

Like Father, Like Daughter

Here's one hilarious way to prove your daughter looks just like you. 

A Kiss From Dad

Ok, this photo really needs a frame. 

Snacks for Kingsley

As the singer wrote on Instagram, "Kingsley's first @celtics game and almost first hotdog."

