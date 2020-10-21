Kim Kardashian's 40th Birthday Shout Outs From Her Family Will Make You Laugh & Cry

A milestone birthday.
Today, Oct. 21 marks Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday. In honor of this milestone birthday, Kim's loved ones, including Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, paid tribute to the KKW Beauty boss with video messages.
In typical Kardashian fashion, some of the messages were tear-jerking and others had us laughing out loud. Case in point: Kourtney dubbed herself the "most exciting to look at" as she welcomed Kim "to the 40 club."
"Just kidding! But that just had to be a part of this video, obviously," she quipped after referencing their famous fight from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "I am so blessed that I've gotten to walk through this life with you by my side—to boss around."
As she continued, Kourtney joked that the tables have turned as Kim "has taken over as the boss."
The Poosh founder concluded, "I love you. I'm so proud of you for everything that you've done, for the mother that you are and the amazing businesses that you run, and I don't know how you do it all."
While Kourtney's tribute was filled with many quips, momager Kris struggled to get through hers as she fought back tears.
"I can't believe you're 40 and I can't do this without crying," the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch stated. "You're my whole heart, you're my whole world and I'm so proud of you."
As she continued to get emotional, Kris thanked Kim for all that she does for her loved ones.
"I can't say anything else without crying. So, I love you. You know how much I love you and how much I appreciate you," a tearful Kris concluded. "I think I'm just gonna have to write you a letter 'cause this isn't working."
Khloe shared an equally gush-worthy video message as she praised her "friend" and "sister" on her birthday.
"I'm so lucky 'cause I have the best support system, the best friend in you," the Good American mogul gushed. "I know that you deserve everything great and beautiful and magical and loving in this world, because that's who you are, that's what you give to other people and that's everything you should get coming your way."
In separate videos, Kendall shared that Kim "inspires [her] every day" and Kylie noted that the mother of four "gets better and sexier with age."
If you're like us and currently fighting back tears, here's a tribute that will make you LOL. The always funny Scott Disick hilariously assured Kim that she doesn't "look 40."
"That's all that really matters, right? I'm only kidding," the Flip It Like Disick star shared. "I can't even believe how much you've accomplished over these years, you've surpassed anything I could've dreamed."
Continuing on this point, Scott called Kim "one of the most inspiring women."
"Can't wait to spend another 40 with you," he said. "And, when you're 80, you'll probably look 40. So, that's gonna be even more exciting."
For all of the video tributes, watch the exclusive clip above.
The celebration continues with Kim's 40th birthday special airing 10 p.m. tonight on E!
Happy birthday, Kim!
