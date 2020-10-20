Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans and Ex Nathan Griffith Reach Custody Agreement Over Son Kaiser

Jenelle Evans has reached a custody agreement with her ex Nathan Griffith.
On Tuesday, Oct. 20, the former Teen Mom 2 star confirmed a resolution had been made that will allow both parents to spend time with their 6-year-old son, Kaiser.
"I am glad both parties can settle outside of court instead of fighting," Jenelle told In Touch. "I feel like co-parenting at such a young age is scary and hard to cope with. Not everyone is going to get along to begin with. Everyone has a little space to grow and super glad we can all be on the same page now. Kaiser is a lot more happy and it's a very positive change."
According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Jenelle will retain primary physical custody of Kaiser while Nathan gets him every other weekend.
Nathan's mom Doris Davidson will be able to care for her grandson every fifth weekend. And if Nate is ever unable to care for Kaiser on his designated weekend, Doris can fill in on his behalf.
Both parents will share legal custody of their son and figure out exchange points amongst themselves. According to TMZ, the judge also ordered both parents to not talk poorly of each other in front of Kaiser.
E! News has reached out to Jenelle and Nathan for comment and has not heard back.
Recently, Jenelle surprised fans on social media when she announced she was back with ex-husband David Eason. The couple shares a 3-year-old daughter named Ensley.
"This day was perfect," Jenelle wrote online when celebrating her wedding anniversary in September. "From start to finish, everyone was having a great time! I'm so happy we decided to work through the hard times for our family. Through thick and thin, you're my best friend. I don't want it any other way. @easondavid88."
Jenelle also has an 11-year-old son named Jace from her previous relationship with Andrew Lewis.
The Read Between the Lines author was fired from Teen Mom 2 in May 2019 after David allegedly shot and killed her French bulldog. Jenelle had been with the MTV franchise since 2011.