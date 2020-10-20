Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans and Ex Nathan Griffith Reach Custody Agreement Over Son Kaiser

Jenelle Evans has reached a custody agreement with her ex Nathan Griffith.

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, the former Teen Mom 2 star confirmed a resolution had been made that will allow both parents to spend time with their 6-year-old son, Kaiser.

"I am glad both parties can settle outside of court instead of fighting," Jenelle told In Touch. "I feel like co-parenting at such a young age is scary and hard to cope with. Not everyone is going to get along to begin with. Everyone has a little space to grow and super glad we can all be on the same page now. Kaiser is a lot more happy and it's a very positive change."

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Jenelle will retain primary physical custody of Kaiser while Nathan gets him every other weekend.

Nathan's mom Doris Davidson will be able to care for her grandson every fifth weekend. And if Nate is ever unable to care for Kaiser on his designated weekend, Doris can fill in on his behalf.