New Girl's Jess, Nick, Winston and Fawn Moscato Reunite To Encourage Voting

Sometimes, 30 seconds feels like a lifetime.

In this case that's a good thing, because we have been gifted a 30-second long episode of New Girl that actually made us tear up a little. It's led by Zoe Lister Jones as Fawn Moscato but also features Zooey Deschanel as Jess Day, Jake Johnson as Nick Miller and Lamorne Morris as Winston Bishop—all in character, and all in top form.

Jess is all over those ballots, but Nick's trying to fill his out with a red pen. Winston is perfecting the heart in his official signature, and he and Nick are high-fiving over voting by mail. Turns out we would happily watch an entire, full-length New Girl episode about voting, and we'd watch it right now.

Notably missing from this little reunion are Schmidt (Max Greenfield) and Cece (Hannah Simone), who are likely busy raising their daughter Ruth and possibly still grieving the loss of her namesake, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Fawn, a local politician, made her debut in season four of the Fox comedy when she dated Schmidt, so maybe he's doing his best to avoid his aggressive ex.