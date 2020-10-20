Kim KardashianEmily in ParisE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Kylie Jenner's Tiny Purse Will Have You Asking So Many Big Questions

From Kylie Jenner to Rihanna, Hollywood fashionistas have been stepping out with this trendy bag—except you might have to squint to see it.

It seems all celebrities need to carry these days are...mints. 

Take this latest photo of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Oct. 19, the reality star stepped out for lunch in Beverly Hills, dressed to impress in an orange pleated dress paired with none other than the infamous Chiquito micro purse by Jacquemus. 

With a handle bigger than the bag itself (which looks to be the size of one's hand), the accessory begs one major question: What actually fits in there? 

Of course, the questions don't stop there. What does Jenner tote around in that little thing? Has anyone ever lost one? Doesn't $500 buy you a bit more storage space? Can a bottle of hand sanitizer even fit in there?

Despite the seemingly inconvenient size, micro bags are a trend that has been around for a few years now and is, for better or worse, showing no signs of fading away. 

photos
Growing Up Kardashian: Kylie Jenner

Take Lizzo at the 2019 American Music Awards, toting a custom Valentino version so tiny that, in the singer's candid words, it was only big enough "for my f--ks to give."

The Mega Agency

Naturally, the minuscule finger candy caused quite the stir on the red carpet and social media. Several more famous figures have also stepped out with itty bitty bags in their hands, from Gigi Hadid to Rihanna. Though, we're still asking—where do they put the rest of their actual stuff? 

As we continue to scratch our heads, see the accessory in action for yourself with E!'s gallery below. 

Gardiner Anderson/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Gigi Hadid

As evidenced by the supermodel's full hand, this trend isn't iPhone-friendly. 

The Mega Agency
Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner brought her Jacquemus version out to lunch—but does a credit card fit in there?

BRAVO
Dorit Kemsley

Queen of luxury, the reality star has rocked the unique trend before. 

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian's itty bitty bag got the jet set treatment while in Italy. 

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
Rihanna

What better way to land in New York than with a taxi-themed tiny bag?

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Lizzo

If you have to squint to see Lizzo's Valentino purse, you're not alone. 

The Mega Agency
Rihanna

In Rihanna's case, the bag does match perfectly.

Kylie Jenner's Tiny Purse Will Have You Asking So Many Questions

