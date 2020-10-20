Here’s What’s Really Going On Between Sofia Richie and Matthew Morton

Sofia Richie is slowly moving on from her Scott Disick breakup.

Just this weekend, the 22-year-old star enjoyed dinner with Cha Cha Matcha co-founder Matthew Morton. The two were spotted at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, Calif on Oct. 17.

While the dynamic duo sparked romance rumors following their hangout, a source tells E! News the model is keeping things very low-key. Simply put, "Sofia isn't dating Matthew."

"They have been texting for a few weeks and decided to go out. She's having fun and isn't looking for a relationship," says the source. "She enjoyed her dinner date with him but it's super casual."

Plus, knowing that it's been a few months since the Flip It Like Disick star and Sofia decided to split after three years together, the source explains "she's been going out more to get her mind off her breakup."

According to the source, Matthew has known both Scott and Sofia for a while, as they "all run in the same circle." But for the reality TV personality, the source reveals she "thinks he's a really cool guy" and they "have a lot in common."