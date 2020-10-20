Billie EilishEmily in ParisE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotosZac Efron

Netflix Just Canceled Hilary Swank’s Away, Another Female-Lead Show

After only one season on Netflix, Hilary Swank’s Away has been given the axe. See what other shows are getting canceled amid the pandemic.

The Joint Mars Initiative surely wasn't expecting this hiccup.

Deadline first reported that Netflix has given the boot to Hilary Swank's Away, a space mission drama that just premiered on Sept. 4 and earned pretty decent viewership after spending a few weeks in the top 10 of Nielsen's streaming rankings. The Oscar winner played Emma Green, an American astronaut who says goodbye to her husband (Josh Charles) and daughter (Talitha Bateman) for a three-year trip to Mars that doesn't come without complications. Main cast members across the first 10 episodes also included Vivian Wu, Mark Ivanir, Ato Essandoh and Ray Panthaki.

Following the news, Swank took to Instagram to thank her fans for watching. "Love and hope will always remain my ‘North Star," she wrote. "And thank YOU to all my extraordinary followers who watched and supported our beautiful show. Wish we were showing you Mars! Until the next one."

Following Away's September release, Swank also used social media to share that she experienced claustrophobia when trying on the heavy spacesuit Emma wears in the show. In fact, doing so made her entire body break out in sweat and turn red "like a very ripe tomato."

"After six months, I was not able to overcome my claustrophobia, but I was able to come to a type of meeting of the minds with it," she wrote. "When we calm our minds and sit with the fear, NOT try and push it away, we can sit with it in a different way, that makes it ‘doable.'"

Though we're not sure why, exactly, Away was canceled, the news comes at a time when the coronavirus pandemic and production challenges have forced networks to wave goodbye to shows such as Glow, Teenage Bounty Hunters, On Becoming a God in Central Florida and I Am Not Okay With This.

As The Observer recently pointed out, it's deeply unfortunate that many of the series getting the axe are female-lead and specifically speak to previously underrepresented audiences.

Hopefully, this will be the last of the latest bothersome 2020 trend.

Scroll down to see what other shows have recently been renewed or canceled. 

DIYAH PERA/NETFLIX
Canceled: Away (Netflix)

Fox
Ending: Last Man Standing (Fox)

Four years after it was canceled on ABC and three years after it returned on Fox, Last Man Standing will end after nine seasons in 2021. 

Patti Perret/Sony/SHOWTIME
Canceled: On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)

Though it was initially renewed for season two in September 2019, Showtime gave Kirsten Dunst's show the ax in October.

"Last year, Showtime renewed On Becoming a God in Central Florida but unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we were unable to move forward with production on the new season," Showtime said in a statement to E! News. "The pandemic has continued to challenge schedules across the board, and although we have made every effort to reunite the cast and crew for a second season, that has become untenable. It is with great regret that we are acknowledging On Becoming a God will not return."

Netflix
Canceled: Glow (Netflix)

Despite having been renewed for a fourth and final season, Glow won't be returning after all. A Netflix spokesperson said that the streaming site decided not to do a fourth season "due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging." 

Netflix
Canceled: Teenage Bounty Hunters (Netflix)

Teenage Bounty Hunters was canceled after one season at Netflix—another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

The CW
Ending: Supergirl (The CW)

Supergirl will come to an end after season six, which will premiere midseason in 2021. 

Netflix
Canceled: The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)

Netflix has canceled its Dark Crystal adaptation after one season. 

ABC
Canceled: Stumptown (ABC)

Despite a renewal in May 2020, Stumptown has become a casualty of the pandemic and will not be returning to ABC for a season two. 

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith
Canceled: United We Fall (ABC)

ABC introduced the new comedy in July, but it was given the ax after one season and eight episodes on air. 

HBO Max
Renewed: Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

Selena Gomez will be cooking with more chefs in her home kitchen in a second season on HBO Max. 

Netflix
Canceled: Altered Carbon (Netflix)

Netflix has said goodbye to the drama after two seasons. 

Netflix
Canceled: The Society (Netflix)

Netflix renewed the teen drama in July 2019, but no new scripts had been finished. Due to the pandemic and the uncertainty of production dates and cast availability, the streamer had to let go to the popular show. 

Netflix
Canceled: I Am Not Okay With This (Netflix)

The Netflix drama was quietly renewed for a second season and then canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, which would have made filming complicated and costly. 

Phillip Caruso/Hulu
Canceled: High Fidelity (Hulu)

Hulu has said goodbye to the Zoe Kravitz-starring adaptation after one season. 

Hulu
Renewed: Taste the Nation (Hulu)

Padma Lakshmi will be back to make us all hungry in a season two! 

Hulu
Renewed: Love, Victor (Hulu)

Hulu has ordered a second season of the Love, Simon follow up. 

Freeform
Canceled: Siren (Freeform)

Freeform has canceled the mermaid drama after three seasons. 

CW
Renewed: Stargirl (The CW)

Not only has Stargirl been renewed for a second season, but it's officially making the move from DC Universe to The CW. 

Amazon
Renewed: The Boys (Amazon)

The anti-superhero drama will return for a season three on Amazon Prime Video. 

Jackson Davis for Netflix
Renewed: Outer Banks (Netflix)

The Netflix summer hit will return for a second season. 

Netflix
Ending: Dead To Me (Netflix)

The Netflix comedy will return for a third and final season. 

Christopher Saunders / Amazon Studios
Renewed: Hunters (Amazon)

Amazon's nazi-hunting show will return for a second season. 

Netflix
Renewed and Ending: The Crown (Netflix)

The original plan was to end with season five, but now creator Peter Morgan has changed his mind and the series will end after its sixth season, starring Imelda Staunton

Netflix
Ending: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)

Sabrina's chilling adventures will end after the upcoming fourth season on Netflix. 

The CW
Canceled: Katy Keene (The CW)

The CW has said goodbye to Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene after one season.

Mike Yarish/Netflix
Ending: The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Netflix has renewed the comedy for a third and final season.

Netflix
Renewed: Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

Netflix renewed Mindy Kaling's coming-of-age show for a second season.

NBC
Canceled: Council of Dads (NBC)

NBC has opted to disband the council after one season.

Netflix
Renewed and Ending: Lucifer (Netflix)

Despite previously announcing season five would be the final one for this Tom Ellis drama, Lucifer will return for a sixth—and final—season.

NBC
Renewed: Manifest (NBC)

NBC's big plane mystery is taking off for a third season. 

The first and final season of Away is now streaming on Netflix. 

