Hey Mean Girls Fans: Did You Catch This Iconic Character in The Haunting of Bly Manor?

"She doesn't even go here!"

Did you find yourself doing a double-take while watching Netflix's The Haunting of Bly Manor? You're not alone. During the chilling new series, a follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House, a familiar face can be seen on the screen: Jill Morrison. While you might not know her by name, Mean Girls fans might remember the actress as "crying girl" from the beloved 2004 film.

In the movie, starring Lindsay Lohan and Tina Fey, Morrison was featured in the scene where North Shore High juniors had to write apologies. "I just wish we could all get along like we used to in middle school," Morrison's character told the crowd of students. "I wish that I could bake a cake made out of rainbows and smiles and we'd all eat and be happy."

As she started to tear up, Damian (Daniel Franzese) called her out, announcing that she didn't even go to their school. Then, before getting told to leave—because she literally doesn't even go here—she confessed, "I just have a lot of feelings."