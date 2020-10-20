Dancing With the Stars Reveals the Top 10

Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars officially doesn't make any sense.

As we keep saying each week, the leaderboard is all over the place and it's getting real weird. Last week, Johnny Weir got the top score of the season with two 10s. This week, he had the third lowest score of the night and ended up in the bottom two alongside the second lowest scorer, Vernon Davis, who was sent home. Meanwhile at the head of the pack, there was a four-way tie for first place.

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Monica Aldama, Justina Machado and AJ McLean each earned all nines, giving them each 27 points. Skai Jackson, who just a couple weeks ago had the highest score, fell down to just 18 points when her TikTok dance (OK, her dance to a popular TikTok song) failed to impress.

Pair the flip flopping scores with the voting process that still absolutely boggles the mind and we just feel like we're witnessing chaos on a weekly basis. It's not bad—just sort of wild and unpredictable—and here in the next couple of weeks, it's going to start feeling even more like Tyra Banks is just picking the bottom two out of a hat.