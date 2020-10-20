Billie EilishEmily in ParisE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotosZac Efron

Everything in Betsey Johnson's New Makeup Line Is Only $10

Shop it at Walmart!

By Carolin Lehmann Oct 20, 2020
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Betsey Johnson has a new makeup line at Walmart, and everything in it—including a perfume—is retailing for only $10! The Luv Betsey line is packaged in Johnson's typical over-the-top designs and is available both in stores and online starting today.

Below, shop the full line including eye shadows, lipsticks and more to add some fun to your look without breaking the bank!

Quick! Shop BaubleBar's Festive Extras Collection Before It Sells Out

Luv Betsey Eye Shadow Palette

You're getting 12 eyeshadow shades here for only $10, including both mattes and shimmers.

$10
Walmart

Luv Betsey Highlighter Palette

This highlighter trio is designed to compliment a variety of skin tones.

$10
Walmart

Luv Betsey Glitter Palette

Get your shine on with this body and face glitter. It's non-sticky and sets after being applied to resist smudging and fading. 

$10
Walmart

Luv Betsey Lip Gloss Shimmers

Your lips will shimmer thanks to this trio of high-shine glosses. 

$10
Walmart

Luv Betsey Lip Gloss Creams

Add color to your lips while nourishing them with these lip gloss creams that have a sweet scent. The set comes with a nude, a pink and a red.

$10
Walmart

Luv Betsey Black Mascara and Eyeliner Duo

This bold mascara and gel eyeliner come in black.

$10
Walmart

Luv Betsey Lipstick Set

Enjoy four creamy lipsticks with this set

$10
Walmart

Luv Betsey Four-Piece Brush Kit With Cosmetic Bag

This brush kit comes with a travel bag too. The brushes are super cute with their pink tips.

$10
Walmart

Betseyfied Fragrance

This flirty, vibrant and sensual perfume has opening notes of citrus, wild berries and passionfruit.

$10
Walmart

Up next, Olive & June's winter nail polish collection is here.

