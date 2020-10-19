Zendaya Just Announced That More Euphoria Is Coming So Soon

Well Happy Holidays to us all.
There's no season two premiere date for Euphoria just yet, but its Emmy-winning star Zendaya just announced that the drama is coming out with two new special episodes so much sooner than we could have imagined.
"We really missed them," she wrote on Twitter. "Two special Euphoria episodes coming soon. First one December 6th on HBO."
That's less than two months away!
HBO revealed that the episode is also Christmas-themed and features Rue (Zendaya) celebrating the holiday after the devastating end of season one. It's titled "Trouble Don't Last Always."
In the first season finale, Rue relapsed after three months of sobriety. Her relapse was portrayed in what was essentially a moving, elaborate music video to the original song "All For Us." Some fans worried that instead of a relapse it was actually Rue's death we were seeing accompanied by a marching band, but show creator and writer Sam Levinson quickly debunked that theory.
"Rue is not dead," he told THR. "That I can say for certain."
In fact, Rue "has a big journey ahead of her, and a tough one," he shared. "It's not something I want to cut short because of who Rue means to me as someone who has battled with addiction and come out the other side, and because I think that there's a lot more to delve into and unpack in terms of the effects of addiction on Rue and on her family and those around her. The possibilities are endless in many ways."
Rue's musical relapse came right after Jules (Hunter Schafer) escaped to the city without her and while Maddy (Alexa Demie) might have acquired footage of what Cal (Eric Dane) has been up to. Kat (Barbie Ferreira) and Ethan (Austin Abrams) also finally got together, giving the finale its one happy ending.
The two special episodes are technically not part of season two, which will begin filming in 2021. Earlier this summer, Zendaya appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed that they were about to go into production on the sophomore season when the coronavirus pandemic forced a shutdown.
"We had done table reads and wardrobe fittings and all kinds of things, and then obviously everything happened," she told guest host Ben Platt. "We got shut down, literally two days before we were about to start our first day of shooting.
During that interview, she teased that they were working on "a little bridge episode" that could be filmed with a limited amount of people to give fans "a little something" to live on until season two.
Thanks to Zendaya and Euphoria, we might just make it through the rest of 2020.
Euphoria's first special episode will air Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max.