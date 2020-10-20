Billie EilishEmily in ParisE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotosZac Efron

A Dr. 90210 Patient Has a Very Unusual Request for Dr. Cat

A difficult decision.

On tonight's all-new Dr. 90210, Krystal from Oklahoma wanted Dr. Cat Begovic to fix her smile.

Well, sort of. 

It turned out that Krystal didn't want Dr. Cat to change anything about her smile, but instead, make an addition to it. More specifically, she wanted a dimpleplasty!

The procedure is exactly what it sounds like—a type of plastic surgery used to create dimples on the cheeks—but unlike other cosmetic procedures, such as Botox or lip fillers, a dimpleplasty is actually permanent. 

But before the pair started to discuss logistics like these, Krystal took the time to explain just how much she wanted dimples.

"If I had a smile like Gabrielle Union, I would be the happiest person in the world," she said in a confessional. "I think that dimples are just beautiful. I have a couple of friends that have them and whenever they smile, they light up the room."

Dr. 90210 Patients Before and After

She noted that the timing of her consultation with Dr. Cat wasn't random. In fact, "It's always been a dream to have dimples on my wedding day," Krystal added.

"I have been with my fiancé Dallas for seven years and he supports me," she continued "He said, 'If that's what makes you happy then go for it.'"

And leading up to her appointment with Dr. Cat, Krystal—tired of using apps to simulate dimples and even researching "how to get dimples naturally"—was fully convinced that she was, indeed, going to "go for it." 

However, being from Oklahoma, Dr. Cat wanted to make sure Krystal was 100 percent sure of her decision before she booked a plane ticket.

According to the Dr. 90210 surgeon, 20 to 30 percent of her patients come from out of state or even overseas, and a virtual consultation "is a great way for patients to get information and for me to do an assessment before they fly all the way to Beverly Hills for the surgery."

During the consultation, Dr. Cat broke down every step of a dimpleplasty. 

"Essentially, a dimple is created from usually a little gap that's missing in the deep stretchers of the face. When you smile, you see that little space," she explained. "So what the surgery does is to try to recreate that."

The way she does the surgery, Dr. Cat continued, is by using "a little punch biopsy" that removes a small circle of inner mouth skin and a little bit of muscle. Then, she places a stitch that goes from the inside of the cheek to where the dimple is. 

Next, she asked Krystal just how deep she wanted her dimples to be, warning her not to go too deep: "I personally have seen a lot of people do the dimpleplasty and patients look like a Cabbage Patch Doll."

After Krystal responded that she wanted her dimples "to look as natural as possible," her excitement seemed to dwindle. 

Why? 

"The one thing I want to tell you is dimple surgery is a permanent dimple," Dr. Cat said. "It's not like Botox or fillers that wear off or there's medicine that can dissolve it. Because even though the suture that I put in is dissolvable, your body scars in the dimple. So the dimple will be there forever."

"So if for some reason I didn't like it, I would still have it?" Krystal replied, visibly disappointed. 

Most Interesting Patients on Botched

Dr. Cat continued to explain just how permanent the procedure was, adding, "Something that may seem really cute that you really like now, you know, who knows, maybe five, 10 years down the road it might be something you don't like. So it's important to think long term."

While Krystal concluded that she now had to reconsider the surgery, the consultation ended up being the last time we saw her in the Dr. 90210 episode! Perhaps she'll make an appearance in the future?

Keep tuning in to the E! show on Mondays to find out!

In the meantime, check out all of the Dr. 90210 before and after pics by scrolling through the below gallery.

Dr. 90210 MONDAYS
E!
No More Sagging Skin

Terrence's weight loss journey brought him to Dr. Q, who was ready and willing to perform a breast reduction surgery even though she knew there would be challenges. 

As the plastic surgeon put it, "The male breast reduction surgery that I'm going to do is a very risky procedure in and of itself, but there are some added complications because of the liposuction and tissue I need to remove from the sides of his chest."

Dr. Q's instincts turned out to be right, and after Terrence's initial procedure, he had to undergo an additional surgery to reconstruct one of his nipples.

However, in the end, Terrence couldn't have been happier with Dr. Q's work!

E!
So Long, Sunken Chest!

Jessica, who had a birth defect that left her with a sunken chest, sought out Dr. Kelly's help, and together, they devised a plan that involved breast implants and filling in the sunken areas with fat. 

The procedure was a success, and Jessica was visibly emotional throughout her follow-up appointment.

In a confessional, she noted that Dr. Kelly had given her "confidence [and] a new perspective on life."

"I feel like it's a whole new chapter to my story and I couldn't thank her enough," Jessica added.

E!
Fresh Facelift

Eager to get back in the dating game and regain her confidence, Barbara turned to Dr. Lee for a facelift. As she put it, "Every morning I get up and I'm wrestling with that bitch gravity...and every day, she's f--king winning!" 

Thankfully, Dr. Lee put an end to the fight and delivered a natural-looking facelift that left Barbara feeling ready to conquer the world.

E!
Mommy Makeover

Going in to her consultation with Dr. Cat, Ashley had two things on her mind: a BBL and a procedure that would get rid of what she thought was "a lot of fat" on her abdomen. Essentially, now that she was "done with the baby making process," Ashley was ready for a new and improved body. 

However, as Dr. Cat quickly pointed out, she didn't have that much fat at all—"only like 2 centimeters or so."

The rest was skin! 

This led Dr. Cat to recommend a tummy tuck, and lucky for Ashley, she loved the results of the procedure and her BBL: "I feel like a sexy mom!" 

E!
Giant Growth

For six years, Blake had a lump growing on his face.

In fact, during a consultation with Dr. Suzanne Quardt, the plastic surgeon dubbed the lump the "biggest mass" she's ever seen. Thankfully, Dr. Q was able to remove the lump, which turned out to be a cyst, with minimal scarring.

E!
Double Mastectomy

New patient Katie turned to Dr. Kelly Killeen after she learned she was BRCA2 positive.

Since being BRCA2 positive meant Katie had a higher risk of developing breast cancer, she wanted to undergo a double mastectomy. However, she had concerns that she'd end up "disfigured."

Thus, Dr. Kelly recommended that Katie have a reconstructive surgery after the double mastectomy. Although this was a major undertaking, Katie agreed to the surgery in order to potentially save her life.

"I feel really good now," Katie said on her recovery. "I was in pain, but nothing I didn't expect...I'm basically back to my life."

E!
Gummy Smile

Dr. Michelle Lee gave Mikki her smile back.

On Dr. 90210, the Arizona resident hoped the plastic surgeon could fix her gummy smile as it was causing her social anxiety. She explained, "It's just a lot of gum. Normally, I have pretty full lips, but right when I smile that top lip is gone."

Dr. Michelle's solution? Botox to control Mikki's strong upper lip and filler to cover some of her gums.

E!
New Nose

In order to help her modeling career, transgender new patient Arisce turned to Dr. Michelle Lee for a nose job.

"I'd like to be considered for all female roles, not just trans ones," she explained. "My nose is just too big and wide and not like, feminine."

During her consultation, Dr. Michelle suggested Botox to help give an oval shape to Arisce's face. Later on, Arisce went under the knife to get the nose of her dreams.

Three months after surgery, Arisce felt confident and beautiful, noting: "Before my nose was wider, less refined and less feminine. Now, my nose is streamlined, I have a tip finally and it's much more feminine."

E!
Massive Mounds

What a transformation.

During the premiere of Dr. 90210, Dr. Kelly Killeen tackled new patient Carlena's massive mounds. While Carlena noted in a confessional that she's always had large breasts, they had grown exponentially since having a baby.

"So, when I meet patients with enormous breasts, their cup sizes off the scales, E is enormous, G is gigantic," Dr. Kelly noted in a confessional. "She's an M, which is motherf--ker this is too big."

In order to cure Carlena's back pain, Dr. Kelly suggested a breast reduction, including the removal of over 10 pounds of breast and fatty tissue.

"Her breasts fit her body now! The shape is pretty, they're higher on her chest where they belong and she just looks like the person she should be," Dr. Kelly concluded. "She's no longer an oddity…She just looks like a normal beautiful girl."

Dr. 90210 MONDAYS

