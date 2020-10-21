Dascha Polanco Meditates, Laughs and Has an Orgasm Every Day

Wellness is the new black.

Are you in a bit of a rut? Prepare to be majorly inspired and surprised by Orange Is the New Black star Dascha Polanco's self-care routine.

The 37-year-old actress, who will next be seen in the movie adaptation of In the Heights, opened up about her daily rituals exclusively to E! News as part of our Wellness Wednesday, including the three things she does every day—having an orgasm included—and her favorite ways to break sweat—sex included. Oh, and did we mention whipped cream is also involved, yet unrelated? Let us repeat: prepare to be inspired and surprised.

Read on to find out how the mother of two starts and ends her days and learn all about her go-to beauty routine...

Affirmation or Mantra You Tell Yourself:

"I accept myself unconditionally right now." I have been very critical and tend to punish myself. I have more but this one is timeless.