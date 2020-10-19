Why Lucas Bravo “Took a Lot of Pride” in Shooting This Particular Emily in Paris Scene

On paper, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) is one of the luckiest gals on TV. She has an impeccable wardrobe. A job that sent her from Chicago to the City of Light (in her early 20s!). And, not long after splitting with her boyfriend, a new love interest in the form of Gabriel, played by the can't-stop-staring-at-him French actor Lucas Bravo.

While Emily in Paris fans have fallen for the Netflix hit's fantastical sets and remarkably unrealistic story lines (it's made for TV after all), viewers are also obsessed with Bravo because, well, just look at him.

Yes, Bravo is an impressive actor who's bound to score another massive gig in Hollywood, but he and his character share one trait in common: they're certified omelette makers.

As Emily in Paris fans might recall, Gabriel, a Parisian chef, makes Emily a perfect omelette he's especially proud of, one that the actor was just as excited about. Speaking with E! News exclusively, Bravo opened up about his own experience as a chef—and whether he whipped up the food seen on the show.