Papoose Clarifies Remy Ma Is Not Pregnant: "It's On Hold for Now"

In the words of Papoose, "I'm just being a supportive, excited husband who opened his big mouth."

As fans know, the rapper made some comments in July that had everyone thinking his wife, Remy Ma, was pregnant. "Some good things are coming out of this," he said during an appearance on Fox Soul's Out Loud With Claudia Jordan. "We're going to have a new child real soon."

Fast forward three months, and Papoose cleared the air during an Instagram chat with Hot 93.7's Jenny Boom Boom, confirming that Ma is not pregnant right now. As Papoose explained to the host, he had not specified what was going on behind the scenes at the time, including that his wife would have to undergo IVF.

"Within that in vitro process, there are necessary steps that we have to take for us to have a baby," he said. "At the time when I made that announcement, my wife woke up one day and said 'Hey, I'm ready now since it's Covid, we're locked in. I don't think it's going to stop me from working. Let's do it.'" As a result, they went to the doctor and "started the procedure," as he put it.

"When we started the procedure, I was so excited and I opened my big mouth and I said something about it and people not knowing how the procedure goes, that there are steps you have to take, they took it as she was already carrying our child," he continued. "But what I was expressing was, 'Yo, we're having the next baby. She's ready because we already have the embryo.'"