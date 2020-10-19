Get in Formation for Beyoncé's Second Adidas x Ivy Park Drop

Billboard Music AwardsEmily in ParisE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

By Carolin Lehmann Oct 19, 2020 6:06 PM
Ivy Park; Getty Images

To say we were crazy in love with Beyoncé's first Adidas x Ivy Park collab is an understatement, so now that she's announced a second athleisure drop on Instagram, we're getting in formation.

This "drip two" launches on Oct. 30, and you know that anything Queen Bey touches sells out in a snap, so be check back here once the day comes. 

Details about this new drop are super hush-hush, so we can't wait to see what Bey has dreamed up come Oct. 30!

Up next, the new Coach x Jennifer Lopez bag is perfect for fall.

