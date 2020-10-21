See Doug the Pug, Suki Cat and More of the Adorable Animal Star Nominees for the 2020 PCAs

Get ready for a cuteness overload!

The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards nominees for Animal Star of 2020 are here, and they couldn't be anymore adorable if they tried! This year's furry talent includes Doug the Pug, Esther the Wonder Pig, Hosico, Jiff Pom, Juniper the Fox, Nala Cat, Shinjiro Ono and Suki Cat.

Do you love all of Doug The Pug's fun pop culture references and celebrity snapshots? Or do you prefer the oh so sweet Nala Cat? Or how about Jiff Pom's outfits for every occasion? There are too many reasons to count why you should love all the nominees for this year's Animal Star award.

You've followed them on Instagram, retweeted their adorable antics, but now it's time to vote for the ultimate Animal Star of 2020. Only one furry friend will be crowned! Who do you think deserves the ultimate award? It's up to the people to pick!