Hello, Abs: Watch Bachelorette Clare Crawley’s Men Strip Down in the Latest Teaser

In a new teaser for The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley’s contestants take it all off as they play “Clare’s Extreme Dodgeball Bash.” Watch the shirtless action here.

By Jonathan Borge Oct 19, 2020 3:50 PM
The season 16 premiere of The Bachelorette reminded us that ABC knows exactly how to keep us on the edge of our wine-stained seats.

Will Clare Crawley really end up with first impression rose winner Dale Moss? Did Yosef Aborady deserve to stay more than Tyler Cottrill? And how soon will Bachelor in Paradise alum Tayshia Adams swoop in to replace Clare? They're all valid questions Bachelor Nation needs immediate answers to.

However, something more pressing is worth discussing: Clare's shirtless men. In a new teaser for the second episode of the season, Chris Harrison invites the eager contestants for a round of "Clare's Extreme Dodgeball Bash." But just before they get started, Clare declares she'd like to "up the ante" and invite the gentleman to instead play strip dodgeball.

Yes, that means that twinkly-eyed singles like Blake Moynes and Eazy (Uzoma Nwachukwu) rip off their shirts (and shorts) to reveal sweaty, muscular bodies and a ripped core beneath their clothes. Gross or hot? You decide.

While we can certainly appreciate the eye candy to come, the teaser does raise one important question: Should The Bachelorette prioritize body positivity?

At a time when the long-running ABC franchise has been forced to address its lack of diversity, specifically when it comes to race, it's not an out-of-bounds request to ask producers to cast contestants that look a little more, well, real. We know, we know, baby steps. But it's not realistic to see a lineup of men whose abs are so chiseled you can see them penetrate through their clothing.

For now, enjoy the clip above.

The Bachelorette airs every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. 

