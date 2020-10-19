Andy Cohen Reunites With Dog Wacha 5 Months After Placing Him in New Home

Man's best friend is back again.
In an Instagram Story over the weekend, Andy Cohen revealed that he has been reconnected with his dog Wacha after rehoming him back in May.
"Reunited with my buddy today," the Watch What Happens Live host said. "He's happy to be walking around his old haunts."
He continued, "He's happy, he's healthy, he's pissing on everything in the neighborhood. God is good, Wacha's good, life is good."
As fans may recall, the Bravo host shared that he had to rehome Wacha after he had multiples episodes of hostility. The dad of 20-month-old Benjamin Allen Cohen took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news in May.
"As you may know, Wacha is my first baby, my beautiful rescue puppy. He is my pride and joy," he wrote in his caption. "When he came into my life, my world changed. Over the nearly seven years that I've been blessed to have Wacha in my life, we have worked to address some occasional random signs of aggression. No effort was spared in the attempt to help Wacha feel adjusted."
Andy mentioned "an incident" that occurred which led "numerous professionals" to suggest rehoming Wacha was the best idea. The 52-year-old also noted that the "second family" is "in the place he lived every single time I went out of town" and is totally "thriving."
"Keeping him here could be catastrophic for Ben and worse for Wacha," he shared. "We still see each other, but a piece of my heart is gone. I miss his weight on top of me first thing in the morning. I miss him waiting for me in front of the shower. And I miss the sound of his paws on the floor when I come home. I am not the same person I was when I got him. My dog changed me."