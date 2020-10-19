Andy Cohen Reunites With Dog Wacha 5 Months After Placing Him in New Home

Man's best friend is back again.

In an Instagram Story over the weekend, Andy Cohen revealed that he has been reconnected with his dog Wacha after rehoming him back in May.

"Reunited with my buddy today," the Watch What Happens Live host said. "He's happy to be walking around his old haunts."

He continued, "He's happy, he's healthy, he's pissing on everything in the neighborhood. God is good, Wacha's good, life is good."

As fans may recall, the Bravo host shared that he had to rehome Wacha after he had multiples episodes of hostility. The dad of 20-month-old Benjamin Allen Cohen took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news in May.

"As you may know, Wacha is my first baby, my beautiful rescue puppy. He is my pride and joy," he wrote in his caption. "When he came into my life, my world changed. Over the nearly seven years that I've been blessed to have Wacha in my life, we have worked to address some occasional random signs of aggression. No effort was spared in the attempt to help Wacha feel adjusted."