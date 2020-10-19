Hailey Bieber's Latest Tattoo Is a Touching Tribute to Husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber inked her love for husband Justin Bieber with a new tattoo.

On Oct. 18, tattoo artist Mr. K from Bang Bang Tattoo in New York City took to Instagram to post his latest client's work.

"J is for @justinbieber and beleza ‘beauty in Portuguese,'" read the caption. "It was PLEASURE for your trust on this meaningful piece @haileybieber."

The simple "J" is on the model's left ring finger along with a sparkle illustration and the "beleza" runs along the right side of her neck, written in script.

Last month on Sept. 19, the young couple celebrated the one-year anniversary of their star-studded wedding in South Carolina. Hailey, who first tied the knot with Justin in a courthouse ceremony in 2018, took to Instagram to commemorate the beautiful day.

"1 year ago we had the best wedding," the 23-year-old captioned the black and white photos. "Wish I could live this day over and over." Justin then detailed his commitment to his wife in the comments.