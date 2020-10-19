Rich Kids of Beverly Hills' Roxy Sowlaty Marries Nicolas Bijan

It's official: Roxy Sowlaty is married!

The Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star tied the knot with her longtime love Nicolas Bijan on Sunday, Oct. 18, in a gorgeous backyard ceremony. "Finally and officially Mrs. Bijan," the bride, who wore a stunning Reem Acra dress, captioned one wedding photo. "Love you forever @nicolasbijan."

Nicolas, who runs the luxury menswear brand Bijan, also took to his social media page to celebrate the special day. "This weekend we (finally) got married in our backyard," the groom told his Instagram followers. "I am so proud of you @roxysowlaty for adapting and adjusting with the circumstances and It was exactly what was meant to be! It was a magical day and we felt so lucky to be surrounded by family and a few friends."

He added, "I love you Rox!"

Roxy, an interior designer, commented on Nicolas' post, "I love you the most husband!!!!!!!"