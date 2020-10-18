Cardi B Deletes Twitter After Claiming Fans Were "Harassing" Offset

Cardi B has had enough.

The 28-year-old rapper deleted her Twitter late on Saturday, Oct. 17 after claiming her fans and followers were "harassing" Offset. Before signing off the social media platform for good, she took to Instagram Live to address the internet haters.

"A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I'm mother f--king Ariana Grande or something. Like I came from Disney or something," she said in her now-expired video, which has since been captured and shared online.

"I'm so tired of people saying I've got to continuously explain myself. I didn't put my divorce out there, a f--king court clerk put it out there," she continued, adding, "And because people are making rumors up, 'Oh, this guy has a girl pregnant,' I have to address it."

Cardi also commented on how people have been attacking the Migos member. "Then you guys want to be harassing this n---a. Bro, if I work things out, why are you going to this n---a's Twitter to harass him? That don't make no f---g sense."