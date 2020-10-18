Kylie Jenner Reunites With Travis Scott for One Sizzling Fashion Photoshoot

Almost a year after taking some "time apart," mom and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner reunited with her rapper ex Travis Scott... at least, in the name of fashion!

On Saturday, Oct. 17, Kylie posted an Instagram slideshow featuring two photos of her in a stylish outfit, standing next to Travis, who is the father of her 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. In one photo, Travis is wearing a tan shirt. In the next, his shirt is gone.

"dress up with @matthewmwilliams," Kylie wrote in the caption, referring to the Givenchy creative director. "@givenchyofficial this collection is wow. congrats !!! can't wait to see more."

Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian wrote in the comments, "ABSOLUTELY SHOOK TO MY CORE." Though it's safe to assume she meant the lux collection and not the reunion between the co-parents.

Yris Palmer, a friend of Kylie's, joked, "okay mom and dad !!!"

Johnny Cyrus, a super fan of Kylie's who is allegedly now also a friend of the star, seemingly suggested the duo were back together when he commented, "Power couple."