Broadway and Television Star Doreen Montalvo Dead at 56

Hollywood has lost a star.

Broadway and television actress Doreen Montalvo has died at the age of 56 years old, E! News can confirm. In a statement to E! News, the star's manager said Doreen passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, "surrounded by her husband Michael Mann and her family after a recent sudden ailment."

"Doreen didn't just light up the stage, she brightened the light in all of those around her," the actress' manager continued. "She infused love into every role she played in a varied and successful acting career. Her family is so appreciative to know her work will live on and be seen in the upcoming films of In The Heights and West Side Story, and for the outpouring of love from every corner of the business."

Doreen's last films are expected to release in 2021. She was also best known for her roles on Broadway, including In the Heights, On Your Feet!, American Mariachi and many others. She also appeared on the small and big screen. She starred on Law & Order, The Good Wife, Smash, One Life to Live, Tracked, The Tale of Timmy Two Chins and more.