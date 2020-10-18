SNL Hilariously Tackles Dueling Town Halls Between Donald Trump and Joe Biden

Saturday Night Live has once again pointed out the absurdity of this election year. On Saturday, Oct. 17, the variety show poked fun at Joe Biden and Donald Trump's dueling town halls, with Jim Carrey and Alec Baldwin once again stepping into their roles as the highly contentious candidates.
Carrey once again played Biden like your kind, if completely out of touch grandfather. He handed his audience of three (who were already voting for him) blankets and warm milk, and later on, went full Mister Rogers.
Baldwin's Trump, on the other hand, was a lot more combative—but it was Kate McKinnon as Savannah Guthrie who really stole the show.
McKinnon's host told the audience, "If you were angry at NBC for doing this town hall, just let me get a few questions in, and I think you'll thank me."
While Baldwin's Trump did denounce white supremacy, something the real Trump was criticized for side stepping in the first presidential debate, he also made some very controversial statements, such as the Aryan Brotherhood being "all about family" mistaking the Ku Klux Klan for AAA.
SNL even called out Trump's one time friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
"If anyone is against pedophiles it's me, the man who was close personal friends with one of the most famous pedophiles on Earth," Baldwin's Trump said in the sketch. "Rest in power, Jeffrey."
Other politicians who made an appearance include Biden's running mate Kamala Harris, once again played by Maya Rudolph. Upon seeing an enthusiastic Black Trump supporter at the town hall, Rudolph's Harris declared it "some Jordan Peele nonsense," a reference to the brain switching in the 2017 movie Get Out.
By the end of the town hall, Baldwin's Trump and McKinnon's Guthrie were locked in a Wrestle Mania-style battle, with Guthrie getting ready to slam a chair into Trump.
SNL's town hall comes only a week after Harris and Mike Pence's debate was parodied on the show. Pence was played by Beck Bennett, while Carrey returned to portray the fly that landed on his head during the debate. In SNL's interpretation, that fly was just Biden after a Jeff Goldblum-esque experiment gone very wrong.
With weeks to go until the election, Saturday Night Live will likely have plenty more opportunities for presidential parody. After all, in 2020, life tends to be more absurd than comedy.
