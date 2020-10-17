Bachelorette Alum Emily Maynard Gives Birth to Baby No. 5

An update more jaw-dropping than any episode from Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette.

Just one day after announcing she was pregnant and expecting baby number five, the reality TV personality revealed that she already gave birth. The 34-year-old star and her husband, Tyler Johnson, welcomed a baby girl.

The couple shares three kids, Gatlin Avery, 2, Gibson Kyle, 4 and Jennings Tyler, 5. Emily is also the proud mom to her 15-year-old daughter Josephine Riddick Hendrick, whom she shared with the late racecar driver Ricky Hendrick.

"baby #5," she captioned her Instagram post on Saturday, Oct. 17, along with a 2-minute video. "....oh heavenly day...."

In the home video, made by Heart Stone Films, Emily appeared to have a Caesarean section. At one point, the former Bachelorette star asks, "Is everything OK?" From the looks of her newborn daughter, who was born at six pounds and 11 ounces, things went smoothly.